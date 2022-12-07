UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Preparation Of Coup In Germany: No Signs Of 'Russian Interference'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Kremlin on Preparation of Coup in Germany: No Signs of 'Russian Interference'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The preparation of a coup in Germany is the country's internal problem, even Berlin says that it cannot be any "Russian interference," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the German Federal prosecutor's office said that several people were detained in Germany as part of a major operation against alleged right-wing extremists, who plotted a coup in the country also planned to set up a provisional military government and hold talks with a number of states.

"It is an internal problem of Germany, and they themselves state that there can be no question of any Russian interference, we found out about it from media reports, we have nothing to say about it," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Berlin Media From Government

More Stories From World

