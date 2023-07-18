Kremlin on Prospects of Grain Deal Without Russia: Security Risks Exist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) There are some security risks for the grain deal without Russia's participation, this should be taken into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Peskov said that grain deal was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled. Kiev, in turn, expressed the hope that the deal will be resumed without Russia's participation.

"We are talking about a zone that is directly close to the combat area. And without appropriate guarantees, there are certain risks there. Therefore, if something is formalized without Russia, then these risks must be taken into account. Here, we cannot say to what extent and which countries are ready to take on these risks," Peskov told reporters.

The zone of the implementation of he grain deal is used by Kiev for military purposes, the official said, adding that this fact should not be neglected.

"Russia fulfilled its obligations and extended this deal several times, despite the fact that the terms of this deal with respect to Russia were not implemented. And in this case, the position of the European states should probably be called unscrupulous," Peskov said, commenting on the remark by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Russia allegedly "is responsible for the refusal to supply food to the needy and for the potential increase in the price of grain."

The poorest countries received the least from the grain deal, but Russia is now in contact with partners from Africa on this matter and will continue discussion during the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg later this month, he added.

At the same time, Peskov noted that the suspension of the grain deal is not the fault of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, adding that Moscow highly appreciate his efforts.