UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Psaki's New Post: White House Press Secretary Does Not Formulate Foreign Policy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:09 PM

Kremlin on Psaki's New Post: White House Press Secretary Does Not Formulate Foreign Policy

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Monday on reported plans of US projected President-elect Joe Biden to appoint Jen Psaki as the White House press secretary, noting that the person in this office does not shape the foreign policy and that this is a US domestic affair anyway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Monday on reported plans of US projected President-elect Joe Biden to appoint Jen Psaki as the White House press secretary, noting that the person in this office does not shape the foreign policy and that this is a US domestic affair anyway.

"First, this is the choice of the head of state ... This is rather a domestic affair, this up to Biden.

This has nothing to do with the Kremlin," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin thinks the new appointment could have some positive influence on the bilateral relations.

"The press secretary does not shape the foreign policy ... It is the president who formulates the foreign policy, at least in our country," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that Washington would "have a political will for normalizing the bilateral relations."

"Unfortunately, this is yet to happen," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Washington White House

Recent Stories

PM directs to take steps for financial assistance, ..

3 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Limited Edition Moonlight Sonata ..

15 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges UNSC to Keep Arms Embargo on South ..

2 minutes ago

Next round of Israel-Lebanon border talks postpone ..

2 minutes ago

National boxing C'ships postponed

2 minutes ago

Fourth Meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.