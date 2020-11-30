Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Monday on reported plans of US projected President-elect Joe Biden to appoint Jen Psaki as the White House press secretary, noting that the person in this office does not shape the foreign policy and that this is a US domestic affair anyway

"First, this is the choice of the head of state ... This is rather a domestic affair, this up to Biden.

This has nothing to do with the Kremlin," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin thinks the new appointment could have some positive influence on the bilateral relations.

"The press secretary does not shape the foreign policy ... It is the president who formulates the foreign policy, at least in our country," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that Washington would "have a political will for normalizing the bilateral relations."

"Unfortunately, this is yet to happen," Peskov said.