Kremlin On Putin Attending BRICS Summit: Event Format Not Fully Decided Upon

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The format of the BRICS summit has not been fully decided upon, so discussions continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that the BRICS summit will be held in person.

"The format has not been fully decided upon yet, discussions are continuing. After the final decision is made, we will inform you about it," Peskov told a briefing.

More Stories From World