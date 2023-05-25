MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian security services know their job and know what they are doing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the issue of the security of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence Vadym Skibitsky told Welt that Putin is at the top of the list of targets.

"The terrorist regime speaks about its terrorist goals," Peskov said in an interview with reporter Pavel Zarubin, adding that Russian special services know what they are doing.