Kremlin on Putin-Biden Summit: We Warned Against High Expectations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Russian-US top-level summit, held on Wednesday, was preceded by lengthy preparations, and the Kremlin warned against high expectations from the very beginning, but now assesses the negotiations as rather positive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, yesterday was an extremely stressful day, especially for [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. There was a lot of hard work, it [summit] was preceded by lengthy preparations both from the Russian side and the US side. From the very beginning, we were warning against excessive expectations from the summit, but now we can say, being guided by the president's assessment first of all, that it was rather positive," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.