Kremlin on Putin-Erdogan Phone Talks: Such Conversation Will Surely Take Place at Earliest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with great confidence, will take place soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that the incumbent president had won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Earlier on Monday, Ankara said that Erdogan plans to hold a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, as well as intends to hold phone talks with Putin.

"No, it (a phone conversation) is currently not on the schedule yet, but I repeat once again, telephone conversations with the president of Turkey are coordinated as quickly as possible and, of course, we can say with a high degree of certainty that such a conversation will take place in the near future," Peskov told reporters.

When asked about a meeting between the presidents, he official said that there are no such plans in the short-term perspective.