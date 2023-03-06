UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Putin-Security Council Meeting: Terrorist Attack In Bryansk Region Discussed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin on Putin-Security Council Meeting: Terrorist Attack in Bryansk Region Discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with the members of the Security Council the security of strategic facilities, as well as the terrorist attack in the Bryansk region, last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, a sabotage group penetrated from Ukraine to the territory of Russia's Bryansk Region.

Saboteurs shelled at least two cars, killing two people. Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Ukrainian nationalists had been pushed back into Ukraine, where they were hit by a massive artillery strike.

"There was a discussion about ensuring the security of strategic facilities that are guarded by our special services. Of course, the situation related to the terrorist act in Bryansk was mentioned and discussed in detail," Peskov told reporters.

