Kremlin On Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting: Precise Proposals Should Be Voiced

Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Moscow expects Kiev to voice precise proposals on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

In his interview with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Zelenskyy expressed the belief that the Vatican could be the best place for his meeting with Putin.

"So far, again, unfortunately, I cannot share any specifics on this matter. Probably, in a working or official manner, some concrete proposals should be somehow conveyed to us and voiced.

So far, there is nothing .. The fact is that, perhaps, indeed, President Zelensky makes an individual decision ... but still we also have certain procedures, a certain process of forming positions on the main current positions. And, of course, this process is very difficult to go through overnight," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, it is accepted that some ideas are exchanged in advance and we "are expecting when concrete proposals will be sent to us."

