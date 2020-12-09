Kremlin on Putin-Zelenskyy Potential Talks: Any Meeting Should Be Prepared Well

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the potential negotiations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that there is no point in holding a meeting just for the sake of a meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the potential negotiations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that there is no point in holding a meeting just for the sake of a meeting.

"No one needs a meeting for the sake of a meeting.

Any meeting of heads of state should be prepared well. This is what the aides are doing, but they need some essence as a starting point," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the possibility for the two leaders to hold negotiations within the Normandy format.

"Only the implementation of the Paris agreements can serve as this essence," the Kremlin spokesman added, noting that there was little progress in it.