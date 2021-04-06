UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Putin's Coronavirus Antibodies: He Is Yet To Receive 2nd Component Of Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin on Putin's Coronavirus Antibodies: He Is Yet to Receive 2nd Component of Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) It is too early to say anything about Russian President Vladimri Putin's coronavirus antibodies, as the president is yet to receive the second shot of the vaccine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On March 23, Putin got the first shot of a two-phase Russian coronavirus vaccine. Putin did not reveal which exactly of the three Russian vaccines he received.

Last week, the Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian leader had no side effects after the first injection.

"The vaccination cycle is yet to be completed. You know that the president has received the first component of the vaccine, so it is too early to say anything," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the president has already developed antibodies.

The Kremlin spokesman also said he was unaware whether Putin's ex-wife Lyudmila had got vaccinated.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

40 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

40 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

55 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Likely to Vote Against COVID-19 Va ..

1 minute ago

Kite seller held in sialkot

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.