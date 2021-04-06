MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) It is too early to say anything about Russian President Vladimri Putin's coronavirus antibodies, as the president is yet to receive the second shot of the vaccine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On March 23, Putin got the first shot of a two-phase Russian coronavirus vaccine. Putin did not reveal which exactly of the three Russian vaccines he received.

Last week, the Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian leader had no side effects after the first injection.

"The vaccination cycle is yet to be completed. You know that the president has received the first component of the vaccine, so it is too early to say anything," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the president has already developed antibodies.

The Kremlin spokesman also said he was unaware whether Putin's ex-wife Lyudmila had got vaccinated.