Kremlin On Putin's Idea To Talk With Biden: There Can Only Be Dialogue, Not Debates

Fri 19th March 2021

Kremlin on Putin's Idea to Talk With Biden: There Can Only Be Dialogue, Not Debates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to have a dialogue, as there can be no debates between the two presidents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Naturally, there can be no debate between the two presidents, he [Putin] suggested to just have a talk, continue the dialogue between the heads of the two states," Peskov told reporters.

In his interview with ABC news, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.

On Thursday, Putin invited the US president to hold live talks on Friday or upcoming Monday, but the White House responded by saying that the presidents have already talked in past.

Peskov said that Putin proposed to have a live discussion because Biden's statement was "quite unprecedented" and in order not to allow these words to harm Russia-US relations which are already in a bad state.

"Since the very words of President Biden were quite unprecedented, I repeat once again, unprecedented formats of communication cannot be ruled out here," Peskov added.

