MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Russia will prepare for the G20 summit that will take place in the Indonesian province of Bali in November, but it is too early to talk about the modalities of its participation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

AFP reported earlier on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been invited to the G20 summit.

"Russia will prepare for this summit. It is too early to talk about any other modalities of our participation. We will inform you in time," Peskov told reporters.