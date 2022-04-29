UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Putin's Invitation To G20 Summit: Russia Will Prepare For Event

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 03:56 PM

Kremlin on Putin's Invitation to G20 Summit: Russia Will Prepare for Event

Russia will prepare for the G20 summit that will take place in the Indonesian province of Bali in November, but it is too early to talk about the modalities of its participation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Russia will prepare for the G20 summit that will take place in the Indonesian province of Bali in November, but it is too early to talk about the modalities of its participation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

AFP reported earlier on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been invited to the G20 summit.

"Russia will prepare for this summit. It is too early to talk about any other modalities of our participation. We will inform you in time," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin November

Recent Stories

realme 9 Pro+ - Offering the Best-in-Segment Photo ..

Realme 9 Pro+ - Offering the Best-in-Segment Photography with its Sony IMX766 OI ..

10 minutes ago
 FISU Suspends Russia's Hosting Rights for 2023 Wor ..

FISU Suspends Russia's Hosting Rights for 2023 World University Games

40 seconds ago
 Participants of Upcoming CSTO Summit Likely to Dis ..

Participants of Upcoming CSTO Summit Likely to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kr ..

42 seconds ago
 Mayor Peshawar directs RTA to implement fare list ..

Mayor Peshawar directs RTA to implement fare list on Eid

43 seconds ago
 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises over 4 pct

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises over 4 pct

45 seconds ago
 NAB refutes allegations of 'The News', 'Daily Jang ..

NAB refutes allegations of 'The News', 'Daily Jang'

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.