UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Putin's New Year Greetings For Ukraine, Georgia Leaders: List May Be Expanded

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 04:18 PM

Kremlin on Putin's New Year Greetings for Ukraine, Georgia Leaders: List May Be Expanded

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will send New Year greetings to the leaders of Ukraine and Georgia, that some additions to the already released messages were possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will send New Year greetings to the leaders of Ukraine and Georgia, that some additions to the already released messages were possible.

"Not all the leaders have been included in the message.

If it is necessary, information will be added," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Putin had sent New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among other global leaders.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Trump Vladimir Putin Georgia Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

CPHGC to Construct School in Gaddani

3 minutes ago

&#039;Abrahamic Family House will spread tolerance ..

6 minutes ago

Bilawal makes conditional offer to MQM in Sindh go ..

16 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry underlines ..

7 minutes ago

Former senior diplomat calls for banning use of li ..

2 minutes ago

Baharia sunflower cultivation from January

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.