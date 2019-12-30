Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will send New Year greetings to the leaders of Ukraine and Georgia, that some additions to the already released messages were possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will send New Year greetings to the leaders of Ukraine and Georgia, that some additions to the already released messages were possible.

"Not all the leaders have been included in the message.

If it is necessary, information will be added," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that Putin had sent New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among other global leaders.