UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Putin's Nomination For Nobel Peace Prize: Would Be Great

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:21 PM

Kremlin on Putin's Nomination for Nobel Peace Prize: Would Be Great

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Thursday on the proposal to nominate Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, noting it would be fine if the president was nominated, but a failure would certainly not be seen as a problem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Thursday on the proposal to nominate Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, noting it would be fine if the president was nominated, but a failure would certainly not be seen as a problem.

"You know that absolutely different people are being nominated for this prize. These are initiatives of those putting forward relevant proposals. In this case, of the writer that you mentioned.

There is a certain procedure of considering nominees. If such a decision is made, it will be great, if it is not, it will not be a problem. It is hard to say anything else," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Russian writer Sergey Komkov said he had sent a proposal to the Nobel Committee, nominating Putin for the 2021 Peace Prize.

"It was sent on September 9, and on September 10, the Nobel Committee headquarters in Oslo received it," Komkov told a press conference.

Related Topics

Russia Fine Oslo Vladimir Putin September

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

8 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

18 minutes ago

Rizwan urges people to plant maximum saplings

1 minute ago

French court rejects Sarkozy challenge to cash-fro ..

1 minute ago

British HC led delegation calls on KP CM

1 minute ago

AFC defends Champions League safety after virus-hi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.