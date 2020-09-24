(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Thursday on the proposal to nominate Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, noting it would be fine if the president was nominated, but a failure would certainly not be seen as a problem.

"You know that absolutely different people are being nominated for this prize. These are initiatives of those putting forward relevant proposals. In this case, of the writer that you mentioned.

There is a certain procedure of considering nominees. If such a decision is made, it will be great, if it is not, it will not be a problem. It is hard to say anything else," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Russian writer Sergey Komkov said he had sent a proposal to the Nobel Committee, nominating Putin for the 2021 Peace Prize.

"It was sent on September 9, and on September 10, the Nobel Committee headquarters in Oslo received it," Komkov told a press conference.