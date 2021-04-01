When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold talks with US and Saudi leaders ahead of the OPEC+ negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged to timely provide an update when such contacts take place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold talks with US and Saudi leaders ahead of the OPEC+ negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged to timely provide an update when such contacts take place.

"[Russian] Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander Novak] is in charge of this issue, he is in contact with his counterparts on the process. As for top-level contacts, we will keep you informed," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin plans any contacts with US and Saudi leaders ahead of the OPEC+ talks that will be held later on Thursday.