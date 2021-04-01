UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Putin's Plans To Talk With US, Saudi Leaders: We Will Provide Updates

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:12 PM

Kremlin on Putin's Plans to Talk With US, Saudi Leaders: We Will Provide Updates

When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold talks with US and Saudi leaders ahead of the OPEC+ negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged to timely provide an update when such contacts take place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold talks with US and Saudi leaders ahead of the OPEC+ negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pledged to timely provide an update when such contacts take place.

"[Russian] Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander Novak] is in charge of this issue, he is in contact with his counterparts on the process. As for top-level contacts, we will keep you informed," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin plans any contacts with US and Saudi leaders ahead of the OPEC+ talks that will be held later on Thursday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Saudi Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 2,435 reco ..

24 seconds ago

Top Iraqi, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Enhancing Bilat ..

15 minutes ago

Japan's Lawmakers Reject No-Confidence Motion Agai ..

15 minutes ago

China Ready to Work on Post-COVID Crossborder Trav ..

15 minutes ago

NWFC championship cancelled again

33 minutes ago

Free Coronavirus Test for Lahorites

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.