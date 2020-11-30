Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains contact with all deputy prime ministers and is briefed on all the developments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked about Putin's potential meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak ahead of the OPEC+ ministerial

Participants of the ministerial meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, are set to make a decision on the future level of oil production cuts amid the market uncertainty.

"The president communicates with deputy prime ministers regularly ... This is quite an important topic, so the president definitely receives detailed information," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov declined to reveal Russia's viewpoint set to be presented at the upcoming OPEC+ talks, stressing that Novak will brief journalists after the meeting.

The Kremlin spokesman also assured that the current differences in the OPEC+ could no way be compared to the dramatic situation in March.