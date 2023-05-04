MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is always calm in difficult and extreme situations and clearly gives commands, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the leader's reaction to the attempted drone attack.

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, but they were disabled.

Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this. There were no casualties and no material damage as a result of the incident.

"The president always in such difficult, extreme situations remains calm, collected, clear in his assessments, in the commands that he gives out, so nothing new has happened in this regard," Peskov told reporters.