MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming trip to China is being prepared, with Chinese side paying maximum attention to ensure sanitary safety, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 4.

"The trip is being prepared, it is being prepared in very, very difficult conditions. Our Chinese comrades, of course, show maximum attention to ensure sanitary safety. In this regard, additional requirements for sanitary safety appear," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin is currently getting ready for full-scale negotiations with the Chinese leadership and Putin's participation in the opening ceremony, he added.