MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The Russian armed forces are monitoring the situation around the recent launch of of what is presumably a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

According to the Japanese defense ministry, a suspected ballistic missile launched by North Korea earlier on Thursday was in the air for 71 minutes, covering a distance of 1,100 kilometers (684 miles) and reaching a maximum flight altitude of more than 6,000 kilometers, which suggests that this is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.

"Our military, of course, monitor such launches. We are watching closely. It is very important to prevent this region from turning into another region where tensions are growing. It is important to avoid any actions that may lead to it," Peskov told reporters.