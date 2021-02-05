Kremlin on Rallies Amid Pandemic: Life and Health Should Not Be Put at Risk

Kremlin does not see any need in special procedures for organizing rallies during a pandemic, because the main goal at that time is to avoid danger to health and lives of people, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

"Most countries just banned everything because of the Covid restrictions. So, of course, there is no point in coming up with some special coronavirus procedures. It is time for decisive measures to avoid the spread of the infection," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that "people cannot express their opinion in a way that threatens life and health of entire cities."

"That's not how it's done," Peskov added.

Unauthorized rallies took place across Russia on January 23, January 31, and February 2, after allies of opposition figure Alexey Navalny called on people to protest his detention.

The chief coordinator of Navalny's regional teams, Leonid Volkov said recently that there were no plans for protests in the next few weeks, but rallies would resume in the spring.

"You know, regardless of this particular statement, but in general, our opinion is well-known. Announcing any illegal actions, announcing illegal rallies does not comply with the law," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that there were ways to agree the rallies with the authorities, which can be used without breaching the law.