UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Relations With Turkey: We Value Readiness To Seek Compromise

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin on Relations With Turkey: We Value Readiness to Seek Compromise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russia highly appreciates Turkey's willingness to seek compromise on the most difficult issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the current state of the bilateral relations.

"Turkey is certainly a very important partner, a strategic partner of the Russian Federation ... You know we are engaged in very active cooperation on Syria, and the two presidents have always found a compromise, despite some tough issues .

.. We highly appreciate our partners' political will to seek compromise even in the most difficult situations," Peskov told reporters.

Although Russia does not accept Turkey's stand on Crimea, this has no influence on the bilateral relations, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Peskov also pointed to intense cooperation within the joint Karabakh monitoring center.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that trade and economic cooperation was the basis of the Moscow-Ankara ties.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperatio ..

4 minutes ago

Country nearing shortage of medical, diagnostic eq ..

8 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz moves PA resolution for children with ..

18 minutes ago

ECP rejects PTI's plea against notification of Sen ..

25 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses modern beekeeping ..

29 minutes ago

Mauritius imposes fresh lockdown after 14 local Co ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.