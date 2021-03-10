Kremlin on Relations With Turkey: We Value Readiness to Seek Compromise

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Russia highly appreciates Turkey's willingness to seek compromise on the most difficult issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the current state of the bilateral relations.

"Turkey is certainly a very important partner, a strategic partner of the Russian Federation ... You know we are engaged in very active cooperation on Syria, and the two presidents have always found a compromise, despite some tough issues .

.. We highly appreciate our partners' political will to seek compromise even in the most difficult situations," Peskov told reporters.

Although Russia does not accept Turkey's stand on Crimea, this has no influence on the bilateral relations, the Kremlin spokesman added.

Peskov also pointed to intense cooperation within the joint Karabakh monitoring center.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that trade and economic cooperation was the basis of the Moscow-Ankara ties.