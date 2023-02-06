UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Reported Joint Drone Production Plans Of Russia, Iran: Russia Has Own Programs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin on Reported Joint Drone Production Plans of Russia, Iran: Russia Has Own Programs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Moscow has its own programs for the creation of drones, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports about the plans of Iran and Russia to jointly produce UAVs.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing officials, that Russia and Tehran are advancing with their plans to build a plant in Russia to produce at least 6,000 Iranian-designed drones.

"Russia has a number of its own programs to create unmanned aerial vehicles for a variety of purposes. These programs are being implemented. You know that a list of presidential instructions was recently adopted, signed and made public on the development of the unmanned aerial vehicles area. Therefore, we have our own development programs," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the reports.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Vehicles Tehran Sunday

Recent Stories

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss o ..

Pakistan extends heartfelt condolences over loss of precious lives in Turkey, Sy ..

3 minutes ago
 "My daughters don't have social media accounts," S ..

"My daughters don't have social media accounts," Shahid Afridi clarifies

11 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

36 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of Islamic Affairs at Libyan Foreign Min ..

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

44 minutes ago
 All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad on Feb 9

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.