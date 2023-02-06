Kremlin on Reported Joint Drone Production Plans of Russia, Iran: Russia Has Own Programs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Moscow has its own programs for the creation of drones, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports about the plans of Iran and Russia to jointly produce UAVs.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing officials, that Russia and Tehran are advancing with their plans to build a plant in Russia to produce at least 6,000 Iranian-designed drones.

"Russia has a number of its own programs to create unmanned aerial vehicles for a variety of purposes. These programs are being implemented. You know that a list of presidential instructions was recently adopted, signed and made public on the development of the unmanned aerial vehicles area. Therefore, we have our own development programs," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the reports.