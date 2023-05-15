(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) There have not been any statements from Minsk regarding the state of health of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that it is necessary to pay attention on official statements.

"We need to focus on official statements. There were no such official statements from Minsk. And here we believe that it is very important to focus on official information," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin worries about reports on Lukashenko's deteriorated health.