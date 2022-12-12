UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Reports About Modi's Refusal To Meet Putin: No Meetings Planned Until Year-End

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Kremlin on Reports About Modi's Refusal to Meet Putin: No Meetings Planned Until Year-End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) There have been no meetings scheduled between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi until the end of the year, and the next meeting is yet to be agreed on, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Modi allegedly refused to meet with Putin because of his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"In fact, until the end of the year no meetings were planned. It was mentioned there (in the article) as far as I understand... until the end of the year, and no one postponed anything because there were no planned contacts. The schedule will be agreed on next year," Peskov said, answering relevant question.

