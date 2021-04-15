Kremlin on Reports About New US Sanctions on Russia: There Is No Smoke Without Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on media reports about the new US sanctions on Russia, that there is no smoke without fire, and also stressed that the Kremlin condemns all the sanctions aspirations and sees them as illegal.

"There is no smoke without fire obviously. I believe US newspapers got access to some leaked information. Of course, we will not make any comment on newspaper reports, we will wait for the official Washington to announce some exact decisions," Peskov told reporters.

Russia's approach to sanctions remains unchanged, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

"We condemn any sanctions aspirations, we believe this is illegal. Anyway, the principle of reciprocity is applied: in such a way that we protect our own interests in the best possible way," Peskov continued.

"Of course, we would not like to follow Lenin's formula 'one step forward and two steps back' in our bilateral relations," Peskov concluded.