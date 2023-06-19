Kremlin on Reports About Training of Immigrants From Belarus in Poland: No Specific Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) There are no specific data about media reports about training of immigrants from Belarus in Poland, but Russia and Belarus have a lot of enemies who are ready to encroach on their stability, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Times reported on Sunday that citizens of Belarus who are forced to leave the country are being trained in Poland to topple the president of the republic, Alexander Lukashenko.

"There are no specific data, it is hard for me to say what exactly they are talking about. One thing remains obvious ” that both Minsk and Moscow have a lot of enemies. And, of course, among them there are those who do not mind encroaching on our stability: on the stability of Belarus, on the stability of Russia," Peskov told reporters.