Kremlin On Reports Of Navalny's Discharge: It Is Great When Patients Get Better

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 03:03 PM

Kremlin on Reports of Navalny's Discharge: It Is Great When Patients Get Better

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on reports about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's discharge from the Charite hospital, that it always great when a patient gets better

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on reports about Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's discharge from the Charite hospital, that it always great when a patient gets better.

The Charite hospital in Berlin announced that Navalny was discharged form inpatient care on Tuesday, as his condition improved.

"We are now very cautious about any reports on the matter, as we do not know which reports are true and which are not. Anyway, it is certainly great when a patient gets better. We wish him a speedy recovery," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

