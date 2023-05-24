UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Reports Of Poor Condition Of Trinity Icon: Details To Be Established

Kremlin on Reports of Poor Condition of Trinity Icon: Details to Be Established

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The topic of the state of the Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, is very serious, the Kremlin will find out the details and talk with experts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Russian Orthodox Church said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided on returning the Trinity Icon in response to the numerous requests of Orthodox believers. The icon was previously kept in the Andrei Rublev's room of Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery. Later, members of the expert council at the Tretyakov Gallery said that the state of icon was unstable and it could not be taken out of the museum on June 4.

"We will talk with experts, discuss this topic. The topic is very serious and, of course, we will find out the details," Peskov told reporters.

