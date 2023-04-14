Kremlin on Reports on Copper Exports From DPR to China: Unknown What They Based On

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Moscow is unaware what the reports about the alleged export of copper alloys from Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) to China are based on, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing Russian customs data, that a Chinese company, Quzhou Nova Import & Export Company Ltd, exported copper alloys worth $7.

4 million from a plant in the DPR, the Debaltsevsky Plant of Metallurgical Engineering.

"We do not know how true these reports are, we do not know what they are supported by, we do not know where they got such information from, and we do not have such information," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on a relevant question.