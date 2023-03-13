Kremlin on Reports Pope Wants to Visit Russia: Necessary to Wait for Official Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on reports that Pope Francis wants to visit Russia, that it is necessary to wait for an official statement from the Holy See,

Earlier this year, Pope became the keeper of a leopard from the "Land of the Leopard" national park in Russia's Primorsky region.

The pontiff expressed a desire to visit the reserve park in the spring after a visit to Mongolia.

"We do not know if the pontiff plans to travel to Russia, so we cannot say anything," Peskov told reporters, adding that it is necessary to "wait for some official statements from the Vatican on this matter."