Kremlin on Reports That Soledar Fully Controlled by Russia: Lot of Work Has Been Done

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The Russian armed forces have done a great deal of work to take control of Soledar, these are selfless and heroic actions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on reports that the Russians forces had taken full control of the city.

"Truly great work has been done, these are absolutely selfless, heroic actions, and not only in Soledar, but in many areas where offensive operations are being carried out, they will continue, we will admire and appreciate our heroes," Peskov told reporters.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian airborne units blocked the northern and southern parts of Soledar. Later in the day, head of Wagner Group private military company Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the city is fully controlled by the Russian forces.