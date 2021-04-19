UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Request To Label FBK As Extremists: Prosecutors Fight Against Iniquity

Kremlin on Request to Label FBK as Extremists: Prosecutors Fight Against Iniquity

Russian prosecutors keep fighting against extremism and iniquity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the demand to recognize the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which was founded by Alexey Navalny and is labeled as a foreign agent in Russia, as an extremist organization

Earlier in the day, a spokeswoman for the Moscow City Court told Sputnik that the relevant claim against the FBK had been registered.

"The office of the prosecutor general keeps performing its function. They fight against iniquity and extremism, different manifestations of extremism. The prosecutor's office has its viewpoint, it has made its call public, further developments are not within our mandate," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin sees the measure as too harsh.

