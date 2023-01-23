UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Russia-Japan Peace Treaty Talks Prospects: Such Possibility Currently Unlikely

Published January 23, 2023

Kremlin on Russia-Japan Peace Treaty Talks Prospects: Such Possibility Currently Unlikely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) A possibility of Russian and Japan holding negotiations to conclude a peace treaty seem unlikely at present, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In his address to the parliament earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Tokyo remains committed to negotiating a peace treaty with Russia despite current tensions.

"In fact, there is no meaningful dialogue at the moment. Of course, under these conditions, it is hardly possible to talk about such a possibility de facto," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia is ready to communicate with Japan about the peace treaty.

Japan has very actively joined the group of states that are unfriendly to Russia and does not show constructiveness in the relations with Russia, the official added.

