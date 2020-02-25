UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Russia-Saudi Differences On OPEC+ Deal: Negotiations Continue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:39 PM

Kremlin on Russia-Saudi Differences on OPEC+ Deal: Negotiations Continue

Russia has not yet made a decision on the possibility to further decrease oil production under the OPEC+ deal, and it continues discussing new offers on the matter with its partners within the OPEC+, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Russia has not yet made a decision on the possibility to further decrease oil production under the OPEC+ deal, and it continues discussing new offers on the matter with its partners within the OPEC+, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There is no news on this yet. Work with partners continues.

No decision has been made yet," Peskov said, when asked to comment on US media reports claiming that the fate of the OPEC+ deal is at risk over alleged differences between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

As oil demand is expected to fall amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, oil prices have decreased, and the OPEC+ has recommended that the oil production cuts deal be extended to year end. Unofficial data shows that Saudi Arabia actively promotes the initiative to cut the oil output by additional 600,000 barrels per day to stabilize the market.

Related Topics

Russia China Oil Saudi Arabia Market Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ATC extends judge video leak scandal accused reman ..

12 minutes ago

Traffic police challaned 1792 transporters in Fais ..

12 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) get new machine ..

10 minutes ago

Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal ..

10 minutes ago

Caracas Expects New US Sanctions Preventing Venezu ..

10 minutes ago

Kremlin Yet to Negotiate Putin-Erdogan Meeting on ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.