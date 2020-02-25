Kremlin on Russia-Saudi Differences on OPEC+ Deal: Negotiations Continue

Russia has not yet made a decision on the possibility to further decrease oil production under the OPEC+ deal, and it continues discussing new offers on the matter with its partners within the OPEC+, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Russia has not yet made a decision on the possibility to further decrease oil production under the OPEC+ deal, and it continues discussing new offers on the matter with its partners within the OPEC+, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There is no news on this yet. Work with partners continues.

No decision has been made yet," Peskov said, when asked to comment on US media reports claiming that the fate of the OPEC+ deal is at risk over alleged differences between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

As oil demand is expected to fall amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, oil prices have decreased, and the OPEC+ has recommended that the oil production cuts deal be extended to year end. Unofficial data shows that Saudi Arabia actively promotes the initiative to cut the oil output by additional 600,000 barrels per day to stabilize the market.