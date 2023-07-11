Kremlin on Russia-Turkey Cooperation: Differences Exist, But Readiness to Continue Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Russia and Turkey have some differences on certain issue, but there is also that part of the relationship that corresponds to the interests of the two countries, and Moscow intends to continue dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Therefore, I repeat once again, regardless of all well-known disagreements, we intend to develop our dialogue, our relations with the Republic of Turkey where it is beneficial to us, and where it is beneficial to them," Peskov told a briefing.