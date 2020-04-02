Kremlin on Russian Aid to US: International Cooperation Necessary to Combat COVID-19

International cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic is essential, as no country can effectively combat the virus on its own, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on Russia's recent delivery of humanitarian aid to the United States

On Wednesday, a Russian airplane carrying medical supplies departed for New York, the US state most affected by COVID-19, to help it curb the pandemic.

"There is always such criticism, but at the same time, international cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus is a very important aspect of the activity of any country, and a necessary aspect, because no country can effectively fight the coronavirus on its own without international cooperation," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on statements that Moscow should not have sent medical supplies to the US, as these products were needed in Russia.

So far, the United States has more than 216,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including over 5,100 deaths and around 8,700 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.