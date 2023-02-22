Kremlin on Russian Missile Launch Reports: This Falls Within Defense Ministry Competence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on reports about a recent unsuccessful test launch of a ballistic missile allegedly conducted by Russia, that the matter falls within the competence of the Russian Defense Ministry.

CNN reported on Tuesday, citing two US officials familiar with the matter, that Russia notified the United States in advance of a test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile during US President Joe Biden's trip to Ukraine on Monday. CNN suggested that the test launch failed, pointing to a lack of reference to the matter by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a public address on Tuesday.

"I cannot answer this question, it is still the prerogative of the Ministry of Defense," Peskov told reporters.