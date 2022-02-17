Kremlin on Russian Special Flight to Iceland: Many Delegations Use Our Planes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that many delegations use Russian planes when asked about reports about a Russian special flight to Iceland.

"You know, a special flight detachment carries out flights in accordance with official expediency - it transports Russian delegations, officials.

But I'm not ready to give you any information specifically about all flights," Peskov told reporters when asked about the possible use of special flights for talks with NATO or the United States.