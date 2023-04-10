(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) A tendency to blame everything on Russia is a common disease, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on allegations that Russia is involved in the recent leaks of classified documents from the Pentagon.

Last week, The New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US military documents relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. The report said that the documents were allegedly leaked on Russian government Telegram channels.

"No, I cannot comment on this in any way, we all know that it is actually such a tendency to blame everything on Russia, always and everywhere, but this is such a common disease now, so there is nothing to comment on," Peskov told reporters.