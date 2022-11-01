MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) It is necessary to first systematize all data concerning the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on a possibility of Russia turning to the UN Security Council over the matter.

"First, it is necessary to systematize data, this ” methodology and collection of such information ” is a very sensitive area," Peskov told reporters.