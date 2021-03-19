Russia hopes for the best but prepares for the worst in its relations with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on experts' opinion that the countries could enter a new Cold War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Russia hopes for the best but prepares for the worst in its relations with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on experts' opinion that the countries could enter a new Cold War.

"Monitors and experts make a living on such forecasts.

Of course, we always hope for the best but are still prepared for the worst," Peskov told reporters.

"You see, the [Russian] president has clearly indicated his desire to maintain relations between the two countries no matter the odds, as it serves the interests not only of our two countries, it also serves the interests of the whole world. However, we cannot but take [US President Joe] Biden's statements into consideration," the Kremlin spokesman continued.