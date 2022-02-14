UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Russia's Security Response: No Need To Get Ahead Of Ourselves

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 04:22 PM

Kremlin on Russia's Security Response: No Need to Get Ahead of Ourselves

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there is no need to get ahead of ourselves when asked if Russia plans to prepare response on security guarantees after President Vladimir Putin's Monday meetings with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there is no need to get ahead of ourselves when asked if Russia plans to prepare response on security guarantees after President Vladimir Putin's Monday meetings with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"Let's wait for the meetings and then it will become clear what they are about. Let's not get ahead of ourselves," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

IAEA Starts 5-Day Visit to Japan to Assess Radioac ..

IAEA Starts 5-Day Visit to Japan to Assess Radioactive Water Discharge Plan - Re ..

57 seconds ago
 Portugal's COVID-19 risk for health services drops ..

Portugal's COVID-19 risk for health services drops

1 minute ago
 Kazakh Energy Minister Says NPP Construction to So ..

Kazakh Energy Minister Says NPP Construction to Solve Anticipated Electricity Sh ..

1 minute ago
 Over 7.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 7.2m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 24 criminals held, contraband seized

24 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Confirms Brazilian President Will Visit Ru ..

Kremlin Confirms Brazilian President Will Visit Russia on Wednesday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>