MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there is no need to get ahead of ourselves when asked if Russia plans to prepare response on security guarantees after President Vladimir Putin's Monday meetings with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"Let's wait for the meetings and then it will become clear what they are about. Let's not get ahead of ourselves," Peskov said.