MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Hearings on cases that are linked to state secrets take place under certain rules, changing them would be wrong, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding the case of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a foreign intelligence service.

"There is a special court hearing regime for a certain type of charges, linked to the classified information, so it would probably be wrong to change the existing laws based on opinions of several journalists," Peskov said, when asked about the possibility of opening the hearing to public.

"We understand the opinions of journalists but we believe, above all, that it is impossible to comment on this situation when the investigation has begun and a court hearing is pending," Peskov added.