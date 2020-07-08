UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Safronov's Case: Rules On Classified Information Hearings Should't Be Changed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:01 PM

Kremlin on Safronov's Case: Rules on Classified Information Hearings Should't Be Changed

Hearings on cases that are linked to state secrets take place under certain rules, changing them would be wrong, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding the case of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a foreign intelligence service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Hearings on cases that are linked to state secrets take place under certain rules, changing them would be wrong, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding the case of Ivan Safronov, an adviser to the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suspected of handing over defense secrets to a foreign intelligence service.

"There is a special court hearing regime for a certain type of charges, linked to the classified information, so it would probably be wrong to change the existing laws based on opinions of several journalists," Peskov said, when asked about the possibility of opening the hearing to public.

"We understand the opinions of journalists but we believe, above all, that it is impossible to comment on this situation when the investigation has begun and a court hearing is pending," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia All Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement i ..

33 minutes ago

Brain problems linked to even mild virus infection ..

1 minute ago

PM urges world to formulate strategy to protect la ..

1 hour ago

UK Environmental Group Calls on Gov't to Enact Pol ..

1 minute ago

Al Taweelah alumina refinery achieved nameplate ca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.