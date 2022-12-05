UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Scholz's Words On Sanctions Effectiveness: Russia Adapting To These Conditions

Kremlin on Scholz's Words on Sanctions Effectiveness: Russia Adapting to These Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Russia is adapting to the sanctions that have been imposed against it, which contradicts the words of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said that they were a powerful instrument against the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Scholz said in an article for Foreign Affairs that the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia is increasing, and that the restrictive measures will have to be maintained for a long time, and that the EU and NATO are stronger than ever.

"Certain problems, of course, arise because of the sanctions, but so far they have not been of a critical nature, and here you can argue with Mr. Scholz. Actually, experts clearly see the process of adaptation of the Russian economy to these conditions, and it would be unprofessional to deny it," Peskov told a briefing.

