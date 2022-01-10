Kremlin on Security Measures on Border With Kazakhstan: Steps Always Taken Just to Be Safe

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Steps are always being taken to hedge against terrorist threats, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on security measures on the border with Kazakhstan.

"Of course, both the supreme commander-in-chief and special services, against the background of such events, always take measures, special measures, in order to insure against the penetration of a terrorist threat," Peskov told reporters.