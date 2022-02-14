Kremlin on Security Negotiations: Russia Preparing for Worst but Hoping for Best

When it comes to talks on security guarantees with the West, Russia is preparing for the worst but is hoping for the best, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) When it comes to talks on security guarantees with the West, Russia is preparing for the worst but is hoping for the best, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"In terms of conceptual issues for us, the Americans are ignoring our concerns, I mean the issue raised by President (Vladimir) Putin about security guarantees.

Therefore, in this regard, there is no optimism, but we still hope. As reasonable people, we prepare for the worst but we still hope for the best," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the presence of communication channels will allow Russia and its opponents to find a path towards a solution. Peskov also said that Russia would like a word "war" to be excluded from the communication.