Kremlin on Situation Around ZNPP: Moscow-IAEA Contacts Continue, Shelling Must Stop

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Contacts between Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continue, the main thing now is to stop the plant's shelling by Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"On this topic, the only thing I can say is that we continue our contacts with IAEA and will continue them further," Peskov told reporters, adding that it is necessary to stop "the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces of the territory of the nuclear power plant, which is fraught with great danger."