UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Situation Around ZNPP: Moscow-IAEA Contacts Continue, Shelling Must Stop

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin on Situation Around ZNPP: Moscow-IAEA Contacts Continue, Shelling Must Stop

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Contacts between Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continue, the main thing now is to stop the plant's shelling by Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"On this topic, the only thing I can say is that we continue our contacts with IAEA and will continue them further," Peskov told reporters, adding that it is necessary to stop "the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces of the territory of the nuclear power plant, which is fraught with great danger."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

54 minutes ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

1 hour ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

2 hours ago
 Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

3 hours ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.