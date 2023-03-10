UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Situation In Georgia: Moscow Carefully Following Provocations

Published March 10, 2023

Kremlin on Situation in Georgia: Moscow Carefully Following Provocations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Someone hand is diligently trying to add anti-Russian elements to the situation in Georgia, and Moscow is closely following these provocations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Someone's hand is diligently trying to add anti-Russian elements," Peskov told reporters, adding that "this is fraught with provocations" and Moscow is "watching this very carefully and with great concern.

"

The bill on foreign agents in Georgia has nothing to do with Russia, the official said, noting that, the Georgian authorities themselves initiated rules similar to the US ones.

