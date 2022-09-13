Kremlin on Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border: Serious Expert Work Underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Serious expert work is being carried out in line with the recent phone conversation between the Russian and Armenian leaders on the escalation of the conflict on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Last night, (Russian President Vladimir Putin) had a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister (Nikol) Pashinyan. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was discussed, a serious escalation of the situation that occurred there. In line with the conversation that took place, intensive work is now being carried out at the expert level, I will not say more now," Peskov told reporters.